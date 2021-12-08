Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Ace of Space Season 1 contestant Chetna Pande and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra support Pratik Sehajpal on the alleged accusation by Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT and since then he has been making headlines outside and inside of the house.

If one remembers Pratik on day one in the Bigg Boss OTT, it became the topic of discussion in the house and the same repeated in Bigg Boss 15.

The young lad is acing his game in Bigg Boss 15 and has already become the favorite of the audience.

On the first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Pratik was lashed out at for his behavior in the first week and was pull down by the host.

Pratik has been playing the game and has turned out to be one of the strongest contestants on the show.

A week ago the Sword task happened where the Non – VIP contestants would get a chance to save themselves from getting eliminated.

Now during the task Tejasswi has accused Pratik that he is a kind of person who keeps touching girls here and there unknowingly and also took the example of Miesha.

Post that incident Pratik got a lot of support from the housemates and the audience where they lashed out at the actress for accusing the young lad.

We came across a video where Pratik’s housemate in Ace of Space Season 1 contestant Chetna Pande came out in his support and said that “ I know Pratik every well we stayed in the same house, me and the late Danish and he cannot do something like that he gets aggressive and stars fighting and all, but to put an allegation like this is not right as his character is being questioned”

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra also said that Tejasswi told that she didn’t point out his character and that during the task these things happen and it’s clearly seen that he hasn't done this on purpose.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is one of the most loved and cherished contestants of Bigg Boss and he has all the qualities to become the winner of the show.

