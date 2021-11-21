Bigg Boss 15: WOW! Anushka Sen breaks her silence on being a contestant

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular TV actresses on the small screen and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress gained fame at a very young age and has won everyone's hearts with her talent.

Anushka is a social media star and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Apart from that, the actress is a fashionista whose style game is always on point.

Recently, she had grabbed the headlines for her superb performance on the reality show Kharon Ke Khiladi Season 11, where she gave tough competition to everyone, faced her fears, and completed all the stunts given to her.

Post her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi, there was a lot of speculation about her participating in Bigg Boss 15. The actress never came out and spoke about it.

Recently, in an interview, she was asked if she would ever do Bigg Boss or be part of Bigg Boss 15, to which the actress said that she would love to do the show if it was offered to her, as it’s a very interesting show and she wouldn’t mind doing it.

She confessed that she is not following the current season and doesn’t know much about it but she will know soon.

Well, there is no doubt that Anushka Sen would be an apt choice for Bigg Boss.

This year, she isn’t a part of the show.

What do you think? Should Anushka take part in Bigg Boss?

Do let us know in the comments below.

