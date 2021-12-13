Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Asim Riaz's special gesture for his brother Umar Riaz will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

He was one of the most popular contestants, and today, he is ruling in the hearts of the audiences. Whether it is his music video or any new announcement, fans get super excited. The young lad keeps trending on social media.

There are days where the actor keeps trending online for no apparent reason, but that’s the way his fans show love and support.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

These days, Asim is grabbing the headlines as his elder brother Umar is locked in the Bigg Boss 15 house and is doing exceptionally well. Dans are loving the way he is playing the game.

Often during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we have seen how Umar has been targeted by Salman Khan and compared to his brother Asim.

Netizens and many celebrities feel it is unfair that Asim’s name has been dragged into it when he has nothing to do with Bigg Boss now.

Asim’s girlfriend Himanshi had also shared about the same. The actress said how unfair it is to drag Asim’s name and that this has been done to create differences between the brothers.

Now, Asim has come out and showed his support for his elder brother where he first shared a post where his father and the two brothers are sitting in the same way. The second photo of the two brothers had no caption as the photo said everything. Asim made it very clear that nothing can come in between him and his brother and their bond is very strong.

He also said that how as brothers they would be similarities and both are proud of it.

On the other hand, Asim also said that he will be releasing a music video basically a rap song which he will be singing along Roach Killa and he would be dedicating this song to his brother Umar and requested his fans to come out and support him with the song as this is a special gesture for him.

