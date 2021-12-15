Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Bhagya Lakshmi actor and BB12 contestant Rohit Suchanti comes in support of Tejasswi Prakash, says “She is a cunning player, but one needs to be like that on this show”

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a known television personality and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her performance in serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was raised entertainment quotient on the show.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house where once again she is entertaining and making the audiences laugh.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )

She is also grabbing the headlines for her relationship with Karan, and fans are loving their pair.

Recently, Bhagya Laxmi lead actor Rohit Suchanti while interacting with the media said that he is supporting Teja and that she is playing the way in a cunning manner and that’s not wrong. One needs to be that way in the game, though she is not letting the rest of the contestants know about her plan, which is good thing. But she is not playing a fake game.

Tejasswi and Rohit both had worked in the serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, which aired on Sony TV.

On the other hand, Rohit was a contestant on Bigg Boss 12 and he had entered as a wild card.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )