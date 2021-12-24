Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Bigg Boss to celebrate Christmas and Salman Khan’s birthday on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and Salman Khan is all set to school the contestants. Some would be praised, while others would be bashed for their behavior.

Last week, a lot happened in the house, from Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship falling apart to Nishant and Pratik having a massive fight. Bigg Boss canceled the ticket to final task also. The week has been a rollercoaster ride.

This weekend, we would see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur gracing the show to promote their movie Jersey. We will also be seeing the star case of RRR.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, the makers have decided to celebrate Christmas and Salman Khan’s birthday on the sets and with the contestants. The housemates will put up a special performance for the actor.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss: SHOCKING! Kamya Punjabi reveals about the time when Armaan Kohli bad-mouthed her)

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and Salman Khan is all set to school the contestants. Some would be praised, while others would be bashed for their behavior.

Last week, a lot happened in the house, from Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship falling apart to Nishant and Pratik having a massive fight. Bigg Boss canceled the ticket to final task also. The week has been a rollercoaster ride.

This weekend, we would see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur gracing the show to promote their movie Jersey. We will also be seeing the star case of RRR.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, the makers have decided to celebrate Christmas and Salman Khan’s birthday on the sets and with the contestants. The housemates will put up a special performance for the actor.

( ALSO READ : Looking at my struggle I see myself as a fighter, says Kamya Punjabi)