Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Bigg Boss ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia’s special message for Umar Riaz will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry and since then he has been playing the game and has been entertaining the fans.

He has built a close alliance with Umar and he is the Rakhi brother of Shamita and thus he was close to them and discussed all his ideas of the task only with them.

Since Rajiv entered the house he had a strong friendship with Umar and built a true bond of friendship with him and they had set major friendship goals in the house. In his exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, he did mention that he used to share his secrets and task plans with only Umar and Shamita.

Rajiv’s elimination came as a shock to many as he left the house after getting fewer votes and Abjijeet still being in the house as Netizens have been wondering as to how come he got eliminated and Abhijeet got saved.

Now the model-turned-businessman post his eviction took on to social media and shared a special message for Umar where he said that “Umar My Bro! Umar, From the first time I walked into BB to the last day when I left you were a friend to me always! Our friendship and bond grew stronger day by day and you are a bro for life!

You are one of the nicest people and your humor, humbleness and kind heart is going to make you a big star! You have made your own identity by just being you! I'm so proud of you! Thank you for being my best friend in the house! With you and Shamita beside Me I had family and my best friend and I had so much strength in the house because of you two!

I miss you! Miss our convos, endless chains, 4 am Paratas, My Chumpis!! When my back issue started you took care of and treated me every day! You are a good soul with a pure heart! Thank you for always being there for me, you are a Gem and you know how much I love you bro! Play well and be who you are! The Umar Riaz we all know! Love You Bro and can’t wait to see you soon!”

Well, Cleary this note for Umar will melt your heart and will show the depth of their friendship.

