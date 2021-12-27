Bigg Boss 15 : Wow! Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are the contenders for the ticket to final task

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is just two weeks from the finale of the show and the contestants are going all out to put their best foot forward where each and every contestant are wanting to reach the finale of the show and take the trophy home.

Previously, we have seen how Bigg Boss had announced the ticket to finale take where all the contestants gave their hundred percent but then Rakhi won the task and became the first finalist of the show and the only VIP member of the house.

Post that the second and third finale round got canceled and no one reached the finale of the show except for Rakhi.

Now once again the final task would happen and this time again Rakhi is the sanchalak of the task and the contestants will go all out to make their position secure in the task.



( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss: SHOCKING! Kamya Punjabi reveals about the time when Armaan Kohli bad-mouthed her )

As per the live feed, it seems that the OTT contestants Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik have qualified for the final task and will be facing each other in the task and only one of them would become the finalist of the show a week before the finale week.

It will depend on the housemates to whom they would support and want to win, currently, Shamita has many housemates supporting her but it will be interesting to see who would be the second finalist of the show.

Who do you think would become the second finalist of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Looking at my struggle I see myself as a fighter, says Kamya Punjabi )