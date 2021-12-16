Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal talks about Pratik’s Sehajpal's game, reveal her top three contestants

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, and in recent times, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She had won the show and the audience loved the way she played the game.

On the show, Divya and Shamita in the initial days were good friends, but then later on, they turned foes and kept fighting in the house.

Divya seems to be following Bigg Boss 15 and she keeps sharing her views on the show.

During a media interaction, Divya spoke about Pratik’s game and how he can handle things.

The actress was asked what she had to say about the whole house being against him and him playing the game alone.

To which, the actress said that it’s tough to play the game alone, especially when the whole house is against you but she knows Pratik will handle it. He is very smart.

She was also asked about Pratik canceling the tasks as this is something he used to do in Bigg Boss OTT also to which Divya said that there are no surprises there.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is playing the game well and Salman also told his sister the same.

The young lad has a huge fan following and keeps trending on social media.

Divya was also asked who her three favorite contestants to which the OTT winner said that she supports Karan, Tejasswi, and Umar.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.