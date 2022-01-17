Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Check out Karan Kundrra’s reply to Rashami Desai when she told him not to talk to Umar Riaz immediately after he gets out of the BB house

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the strongest contestants and a potential winner of Bigg Boss 15. The actor is grabbing the headlines for his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash.

He is also known for his friendship with Umar Riaz. He has proved that even in a reality show, true friendship can be formed. Post his eviction, he had said that Umar is like his family and he would never want to lose a friend like him.

In today’s episode, ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia will be entering the house with some special powers. He will be taking all the decisions for the ticket to finale task.

Post meeting Rajiv, Karan feels more positive. He was seen telling Rashami that a new strength has come in him, and now, he will play the game well.

Rashami tells Karan that he shouldn’t talk to Umar immediately after he gets out of the house and should take some time off.

Karan gave a sassy reply to the actress. He says, “You only talk to him and hug him. Our friendship is that strong that even we talk on WhatsApp, the bond will remain the same as nothing can change in our friendship.”

Well, seems like the audience will get to see Karan's game now. They were waiting for him to bounce back.

