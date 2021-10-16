Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Check out Mahhi Vij’s sassy reply to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala as she hits on Jay Bhanushali for abusing Pratik Sejhapal

MUMBAI : Jay Bhanushali is the strongest contestant on the show and he grabbed the headlines outside for his constant fights with Pratik.

In the last two weeks, Jay has fought with the young lad and also abused him for which he has received flak from the audience.

They have been many celebrities who have come out and said that what Jay is doing is wrong as this time Pratik wasn’t wrong.

Many ex-contestants have been following the show since day one and they keep sharing their views post the episode.

During one of the tasks this week once again Jay and Pratik got into a fight and once again, he had abused Pratik.

Shefali Jariwala who was the contestant on Bigg Boss 13 came out and slammed the actor for doing so, where she took on to social media and said “Shame on you jay Bhanushali If you claim to be a bigger celebrity, I expect you to act more responsible”

To which Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahhi came out and slammed the actress and showed her support for her husband where she retaliated saying, “What you did in your season we all know that Shefali let’s not go there, be shameful on yourself”

Earlier, also Mahhi has always come out and defended and stood by her husband's side by giving them right and left to them and her replies are really sassy ones.

In today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode Salman Khan would make Jay understand that he shouldn’t keep abusing Pratik every time and he should think about what his mother would think doing it.

He also questioned the other housemates that why do they only react when Jay abuses and when Miesha does the same everyone is quite and doesn’t take a stand, he asks them why this difference.

Well, Jay and Pratik’s fight doesn’t seem to cool down anytime soon, and it’s going to go a long way.

