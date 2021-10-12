Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Check out Vishal Kotian's befitting reply to Afsana Khan for saying that she doesn’t want the trophy

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian is turning out to be one of the smartest and most entertaining players of the house. The audiences have begun to like him as he entertains them through the camera and gives them an update of what’s going on in the house.

On the other hand, Afsana Khan is trying her best to be seen and to come into the limelight by getting into fights with Shamita, Vishal, and other housemates for no reason.

In yesterday’s episode, Afsana told everyone that she is not here to win and even if she wins the trophy, she would return it and that this would happen for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss. She is only here to have the love of the audiences and nothing else.

To which, Vishal told her that to leave the house as she doesn’t want to win the show. He requested Bigg Boss to take her out as she doesn’t want to win the show, and everyone else has come to win and take the trophy home.

Since the weekend ka vaar episode, Vishal and Afsana are not on talking terms and very often get into a heated argument.

In yesterday’s episode, Afsana nominated Vishal and even revealed his plan. She said that people like him can’t even afford her autograph.

They are always at loggerheads and it seems like this fight is not going to die down soon.

What is your take on Afsana Khan not wanting to win the show? Do you think is fair for the other contestants who want to take the trophy home?

