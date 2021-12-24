Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Divya Agarwal supports Tejasswi Prakash, says “She has all the qualities to win the show”

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, and in recent times, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She won the show, and the audience loved the way she played the game.

On the show, Divya and Shamita in the initial days were good friends but later turned foes. They kept fighting in the house and never mended things.

Divya seems to be following Bigg Boss 15 and she keeps sharing her views on the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date )

While interacting with the media, Divya was asked about Tejasswi's game, to which the actress said, “I would like to give more power to Tejasswi. She is brave, she is focussed, and she has all the qualities to win Bigg Boss 15. Here is wishing her all the best. More power to her.”

Well, there is no doubt that Tejasswi is a very strong player, and these days, she is ruling the game. She has the potential to win the show.

She is grabbing the headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundrra, but these days, they are having a lot problems.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.