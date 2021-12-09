Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Donal Bisht and Afsana Khan reunite outside the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI : The Bigg Boss house is a very difficult place to be in where contestants are locked in for almost three months and cut off from the outside world and their family.

One thing that is difficult in the house is to maintain a true relationship. But this season, the audience did see a few contestants having a genuine bond.

Be it Karan – Tejasswi – Umar, Pratik – Nishant, Shamita – Vishal, or Donal – Afsana, every bond was cherished in the house and the audience found it genuine.

Vishal has been eliminated from the show, and in his eviction interviews, he has said that his bond with Shamita is for real, and when she comes out, he will meet her and clear the differences. He will be her brother for life.

One more such connection in the house was that of Afsana and Donal who stood by each other in every circumstance and developed a very strong bond, though the two have been eliminated from the show.

( ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore” )

Both their eliminations weren’t done in the normal way where Afsana was out as Bigg Boss eliminated and Donal was voted out by the contestants.

Now, we came across a video where the two met and had a lovely time. Donal said that she doesn’t miss Bigg Boss and this reality is better than the show and expressed how much she loves Afsana.

It’s a fun video, and the two give major friendship goals.

Well, no doubt that the audience loved their rapport in the house and definitely miss them on the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )