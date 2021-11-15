Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Donal Bisht and Moose Jattana to enter the show as a wild card contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has seen a major change when it came to the concept of the show where they introduced the VIP zone and divided the members into two parts where a few contestants are there in the VIP zone while some are in the Non – VIP zone.

Since the show has dropped down in TRP ratings, the makers of the show are trying their best to bring in changes in the show by introducing new wild card contestants and bringing in ex-contestants of the season.

As per media reports, it seems Bigg Boss 15 evicted contestant Donal Bisht will be re-entering the show soon and will be playing the game.

She was evicted by the contestants of the show and post her eviction she had given explosive interviews in the press which had grabbed the headlines.

Umar was the one who kept telling to send Donal to the show as he misses her a lot.

On the other hand, it seems that Bigg Boss OTT contestant Mosse too will be entering the show.

Now if Moose will be entering the show, it will be a boon for Pratik and Nishant as the trio was loved in Bigg Boss OTT and the audience’s wanted to see the trio together.

Moose has been quite vocal about the show and as said that her loyalty stands with Pratik and Nishant no matter what and on social media, she has taken a stand for them and also said how biased the show is towards Shamita.

Well, with the entry of Donal and Moose we are sure the dynamics of the show will be changed.

