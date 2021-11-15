Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Donal Bisht and Moose Jattana to enter as wild cards

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has seen a major change when it came to the concept of the show. The makers introduced the VIP zone and divided the members into two parts, where a few contestants are in the VIP zone, while some are in the non-VIP zone.

Since the show has dropped in terms of TRP ratings, the makers are trying their best to bring in changes by introducing wild cards and bringing in ex-contestants of the season.

As per media reports, evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht will be re-entering the show soon and will be playing the game.

She was evicted by the contestants of the show, and post her eviction, she had given explosive interviews in the press which had grabbed the headlines.

Umar wants Donal in the show as he misses her a lot.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Mosse too will be entering the show.

Now if Moose enters, it will be a boon for Pratik and Nishant, as the trio was loved in Bigg Boss OTT by the audiences.

Moose has been quite vocal about the show and has said that her loyalty stands with Pratik and Nishant no matter what. On social media, she has taken a stand for them and also said how biased the show is towards Shamita.

Well, with the entry of Donal and Moose, we are sure the dynamics of the show will change.

