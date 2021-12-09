Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Ex-contestant Vidhi Pandya speaks about Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai’s relationship, reveals she was going to enter the house

MUMBAI: Vidhi Pandya was a contestant of Bigg Boss 15. She was a strong player and was known for building true relationships in the house, but the actress' journey was short lived. After two weeks, she was eliminated from the show as the contestants voted her out.

With her eviction, the audience were disappointed as she was evicted through the normal format.

A few weeks back there were reports doing the rounds that she might be entering the show all over again but that didn't materialize.

Now during a recent interview the actress said that “ She was supposed to enter the house and everything had worked but then at the last moment things didn’t work and she couldn't be a part of the show again”

On the show we did see a cute friendship bond between Umar and Vidhi in an interview Vidhi did speak about Umar and Rashami’s relationship.

Vidhi said that “ Umar is cute and at the same time smart and he knows to play the game well and as a friend she would want Umar to be happy and gets the perfect girl in his life and if the two like each other, then my best wishes to them”

Well, there is no doubt that Umar and Rashami make wonderful pair and the fans love watching them together.

