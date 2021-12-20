Bigg Boss 15: WOW! It’s Karan Kundrra VS Tejasswi Prakash for the ticket to finale task, the couple is pitted against each other

MUMBAI: Last to last week we did see how Bigg Boss had introduced the ticket to finale task and all the contestants gave their hundred percent to the task and Rakhi won it and became the first finalist of the show and the VIP member and she is safe until the final rounds and won’t be eliminated from the show.

Now once again Bigg Boss announced the ticket to the finale task and the contestants will give their hundred percent to the task.

In the promo, we did see how Shamita and Tejasswi gave their hindered percent to the task and secured the position in the game.

Rakhi will be the sanchalak of the task where Tejasswi, Umar, Rashami feel that she is biased on the show.

Whichever contestant will win the task will become the finalist of the show and will join Rakhi Sawant as a VIP member.

The finale of the show is nearing and the contestants are going all out to put their best foot forward.

This will be the first time that a couple will be pitted against each other and will be fighting for a task to secure themselves in the finale.

It would be interesting to see who would win the task Karan or Tejasswi and if this would create more differences in their relationship.

