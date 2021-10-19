Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal sort their differences and patch up

MUMBAI : Jay and Pratik are two names in Bigg Boss who have had problems since day one and they don’t get along with each other on the show.

During the first week itself, we did see how Jay and Pratik had a massive fight where Jay had abused Pratik and the latter broke down and damaged Bigg Boss properties and the second time was during the second week where once again Jay abused Pratik and he broke down completely.

The two have a serious issue with each other which comes out during the task. Once again in yesterday’s captaincy task Pratik did cheating and robbed Jay’s lock where he couldn’t play the task because of that and once again the two were at loggerheads, though this time no abuses were heralded at each other.

But then later on Jay went and hugged Pratik and told him that what he did was wrong but he understands it why he did it and because of his this move he as comes to know many people’s true face and he is grateful for that.

Jay was indirectly talking about Miesha who was supporting Pratik and she knew that he had taken the lock and gone but she left quiet when the task began and told it out later and that’s when Jay realized her true Colours.

This is one of the main reasons why Jay hugged it out with Pratik as he got to see Miesha’s true colours.

Well, it will be interesting to see if this relationship will be cordial or will a fight break again with Jay and Pratik?

What do you think will Jay and Pratik ever become good friends?

