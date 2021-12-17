Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Karan Kundrra defends Umar Riaz in front of Rakhi’s husband Ritesh

MUMBAI: Umar and Karan have built a very strong friendship bond in the house since day one and have always had each other’s back and supported each other unconditionally.

They have set major friendship goals in the house and the audience does give them as examples that true friendships can be made in the house, though Umar is having differences with Tejasswi and that has never affected Karan and Umar’s friendship.

Karan and Umar might have spoken ill behind each other’s back but in spite of that, they have mended their differences and never let things affect them.

We have seen many housemates don’t build alliances with Umar and Karan as the contestants are divided where some like Umar and some like Karan.

Now, during the live feed, Karan and Ritesh are seen talking about Umar where Ritesh tells Karan that in this game he has only one problem and that is, his friendship with Umar as he cannot trust him a little bit and thinks he is fake.

Karan replies in defense and tells Ritesh that “I told you before that Umar is more amicable than I am. My anger still lasts for 2 – 3 days but his anger subsides in 10 mins. If you calm down a bit and think you will know what a chill guy he is”.

Well, there is no doubt that Umar’s anger doesn’t last for long except for the one with Tejasswi as she was close to him and he felt bad about it (The Slap incident one).

It’s good to see in spite of the differences that Umar has with Tejasswi, Karan is still standing by him and defending him.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.