Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Karan Kundrra’s mom sends a special gift for Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are loved by the audiences and they have been considered as the most loved Jodi and the fans have given them a sweet #hastag #Tejran.

But in the previous episodes, we have seen how the guests have come on the show and said that Karan was playing the game in the initial days but since his angle started with Teja his game has completely gone down and Teja’s game has overpowered him.

But now once again Karan is back in the game and he has begun to plan and plot.

These days one can see how Karan and Tejasswi have begun to have problems in their relationship but then they mend their differences and they come back together.

Now during the live feed one can see how Karan’s mom has gifted something special to Tejasswi.

Apparently, Karan’s mom has gifted Tejasswi a yellow Saree and she gifted a stylish one as she thinks the actress dresses up quite stylishly.

Karan was very happy to see his mother’s gesture for Karan and he told the contestants that his mom has understood what has happened and maybe she has accepted this relationship and she knows what’s happening.

Well, there is no doubt that, it’s a very sweet gesture from Karan’s mom and seems like it’s a thumbs up sign from his family for their relationship now the fan are waiting to see how would Tejasswi’s family react to this relationship.

