Bigg Boss 15: Wow! MTV Splitsvilla 11 contestant Arushi Dutta to enter as a wild card?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has entered the third week, and it is doing extremely well as it made it to the top 10 shows on the BARC ratings. The credit goes to all the contestants who are giving a lot of content to the show.

Every year, Bigg Boss brings in a wild-card contestant after a few weeks to spice things up. Recently, we had reported that Raqesh Bapat might be entering the show as a wild card.

As per sources, MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 contestant Arushi Dutta will be entering the house as a wild card, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Arushi is an Indian model, actress, and popular social media influencer. She gained a lot of fame and recognition after doing some reality shows and now rules the internet. She is a youth sensation in India.

The actress has already been part of two reality shows, MTV Splitsvilla and MTV Roadies Real Heroes, where she made quite a name for herself.

The young model knows Simba, who is locked in the house, as they both participated on MTV Roadies, and there have been rumours doing the rounds that the two might be dating each other.

Well, we are sure that Arushi will be a tough player in the game and she has the potential to go ahead in the show.

