Bigg Boss 15: Wow! New wild cards Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijit Bichukale have these special powers

MUMBAI: The makers of the show have brought in a big twist in the show where new wild cards will be entering the house. They will be the special VIPs of the house and have special powers. They will be not doing any work inside.

The show is going to see a new twist with the entries of these wild cards that will change the dynamics of the game.

The wild cards will be safe from nominations and they won't be in the danger zone for elimination.

They would get the special power to nominate the contestants and also make some changes in the bottom 6 contestants that were chosen by the media.

They can bring a few contestants from the bottom 6 into the safe zone and put someone else in the bottom 6.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Afsana Khan Targets Simba Nagpal says the channel is biased towards him and it’s so evident )

In yesterday’s episode, Devoleena was clear that she has problems with Vishal and wants to show him his place. On the other hand, Rashami said that she would like to bring Jay back in the game as the actor is her close friend and has lost the plot. She also wants to show Pratik that he isn’t that great a player.

Well, there is no doubt that with these new entries, the entire dynamics of the show will change.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Afsana Khan Targets Simba Nagpal says the channel is biased towards him and it’s so evident )