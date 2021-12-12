Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Parth Samthaan supports Karan Kundrra, says “I hope he wins, as he is playing the game very well”

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan has been in the industry for over a decade now. With a lot of hard work and dedication, he has made a name for himself. He has been a part of shows like Savdhaan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

He rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Parth was last seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His off-screen as well as on-screen chemistry with Erica was loved by the audience.

He was recently seen in the web series Main Hero Bol Raha Hu, where he played the character of an underworld don Nawab.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow him with a lot of love. There are a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

The actor is quite active on social media, where he keeps sharing posts and keeps his fan updated about his whereabouts.

Recently, during a media interaction, the actor was asked whom he supports in this season of Bigg Boss, to which he said, “I don’t get the time to watch Bigg Boss but whatever little I have watched on social media, I think Karan Kundrra is playing the game really well and doing good and I hope he wins the show.”

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is doing exceptionally well on the show and he has the full potential to emerge as the winner.

Parth will be soon seen in an upcoming Netflix series and fans are excited to watch him again.

