Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Raqesh Bapat to enter the show as a wild card contestant?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 has entered its third week and the show is doing exceptionally well as it marked its way in the top 10 shows when it came to the TRP ratings.

The credit goes to all the contestants who are giving to much content to the show and as made it so interesting that the audience is already connected to the show and has their favorites.

Three people from Bigg Boss OTT have already entered the show and are playing the game well. Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik are the OTT contestants who have made it to the show.

Raqesh who had reached the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT might be entering the show as a wild card entry though there is no confirmation on the same.

During the OTT season, Raqesh had made headlined for his love story with Shamita that began in the Bigg Boss house, and seems like if he enters the show Shamita would get the biggest support.

In the initial days, she had told Bigg Boss to send either Neha or Raqesh in the house as she was lost in the game, seems like Bigg Boss has heard her wish and soon will be sending the love of her life Raqesh as a wild card contestant.

Well, it in OTT season Raqesh was finding it a bit tough to play the game but this is tougher and when he has his lady love beside him, he doesn’t have to think anything else to do the show.

The dynamics for Shamita will defiantly change once Raqesh makes his entry on the show.

Are you excited to see Shamita and Raqesh again on the show and watch their love story?

