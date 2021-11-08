Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Salman Khan praises Tejasswi Prakash for fighting for captaincy with Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is the entertainer of the show and she has also made a mark on the show since day one and the audiences are liking her game.

She two has a very strong fan base and her fans are supporting her unconditionally and are bestowing a lot of love and support on her.

Last week, during the captaincy task one, did see how Tejasswi was upset that Shamita was so eager to take her name and to put her out of the captaincy task.

Post that she went and confronted Shamita and told her that why she doesn’t see her as the captain of the house and she also deserves to be one.

During the argument, she also called Shamita insecure and said that she doesn’t know what problem she has with her but definitely there is something as she was so eager to remove her out of the captaincy task.

Now during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan praised Tejasswi and said that she played well and it’s not wrong to take a stand for herself and Teja was fighting for the captaincy and she is playing the game well.

Tejasswi felt a sense of relief when Salman praised her as she thought that she would be picked for that fight, though the host supported her and not Shamita.

Well, there is no doubt that Tejasswi is a strong player and the audience does love watching her.

