Bigg Boss 15: WOW! Shamita Shetty is back; lashes out at Nishant Bhatt for betraying her

MUMBAI: Shamita is one of the strongest contestants of the house and she is a very strong-headed person who puts forth her points and stands for the right.

Shamita a week ago had to leave the Bigg Boss house due to some medical issue where she was treated under the Bigg Boss medical facility with the condition of not talking to anyone from the outside world and she cannot even access anything that would give information of what’s happening outside.

Her fans were quite worried and kept asking if she would be back on the show or not as there was no confirmation on that and Bigg Boss had taken all her language away which made the viewers think that she wouldn’t come back, but her mother had confirmed it on social media that she would be back soon.

In today’s weekend ka vaar episode, the actress is back and she would lash out at Nishant for betraying her in the task.

Salman Khan would ask Shamita who would she want to take the case of and she says Nishant, and that’s when she puts allegation on him that today he is in the VIP zone because he betrayed his friends and have gone very ahead and he has forgotten all his relations and just walked away on his friendships and gone ahead in the show.

Nishant would be seen trying to give justification on the same but all in vain as Shamita and the rest of the housemates don’t agree to his points except form Pratik.

If one remembers during the second VIP task ( Shopkeeper task) Nishant on purpose didn’t give Shamita the winter clothes and thus she was eliminated from the task, the actress was mad at the choreographer for not supporting her and thus bashed him on the show.

Well, seems like Shamita is back with a bang and she is all set to play the game and win the show as she is back with a better game plan and good mental state.

