Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Shamita Shetty gets a special message from sister Shilpa Shetty on the occasion of New Year

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty is one of the strongest contestants of the house as the audiences have loved her game in Bigg Boss 15. She is a very strong-headed person and she keeps forth her opinions.

Since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, she has made a very strong fan base for herself.

Shamita has been playing the game extremely well.

On the special occasion of New Year Eve, the actress got a special message from her sister Shilpa Shetty where she said that she is extremely proud of her and that she is sad as she has never been away from Shamita for so long. For her, she is already the winner of the show, and she is happy to be known as Shamita Shetty’s sister.

On seeing the video Shamita breaks down. On Bigg Boss OTT, she had said that she is coming on the show to make her own identity as she is fed up of being known as Shilpa Shetty’s sister.

Well, seems like the actress' goal has been fufilled in the Bigg Boss house.

