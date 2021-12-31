Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Shamita Shetty gets a special message from sister Shilpa Shetty on the special occasion of New years

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty is one of the strong contestants of the house as the audiences have loved her game in Bigg Boss 15 as she is a very strong-headed person and she keeps forth her opinions.

Since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, she has made a very strong fan base for herself and the audiences have loved her game.

The actress is finding it difficult to play the game as she doesn’t have much alliance in the house, she was excited when Raqesh and Neha had entered the house as already had Rajiv and Vishal by her side.

But then owing to health issues, Raqesh was evicted and Neha, Vishal had to leave mid-way through audience votes

Since then Shamita has been low emotionally and is unable to play the game and her health is also deteriorating.

But from the past few weeks, Shamita has bounced back in the game and she is been playing the game extremely well and the audience are loving her game.

On the special occasion of New year eve, the actress gets a special message from her sister Shilpa Shetty where she tells her that “ She is extremely proud of her and that she is sad as she has never been this away from Shamita, and for her, she is already the winner of the show and she is happy to be known as Shamita Shetty’s sister”

On seeing the video Shamita breaks down as this is what she always wanted to here. On Bigg Boss OTT she has said that she is coming on the show to make her own identity as she is fed up of being known as Shilpa Shetty’s sister.

Well, seems like Shamita’s goal has been full filled in the Bigg Boss house.

