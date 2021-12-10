Bigg Boss 15 : Wow! Shehnaaz Gill to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode ?

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddarth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loves watching them together. They fondly call them Sidnaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all and her fans shower her with a lot of love.

The singer-turned-actress has many fan clubs dedicated to her and the fans keep showering a lot of love and support on her.

A few weeks back we had reported that Shehnaaz was approached by the makers of the show to come as a contestant and to play as a wild card entry or to enter as the guest but it seems like the actresses weren't in the mood to do so.

But now there is news doing the rounds that the actress has been called to grace the weekend ka vaar episode and she might be seen on the show though there is no confirmation.

The reports suggest that she might be seen either on this weekend ka vaar or the next one, though nothing is confirmed.

There is no doubt that the fans are waiting for the actress to be seen on Bigg Boss though it’s going to be very difficult for her to come on this same show as it was on this show that her connection with Siddarth Shukla happened and the memories she would have here would only haunt her.

Well, earlier also Shehnaaz always graced the show along with Siddarth Shukla and never came alone on the show.

Just before Siddarth’s demise she was seen with him on Bigg Boss OTT.

