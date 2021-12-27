Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Tejasswi Prakash hits a major milestone, trends on number one position worldwide

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is a known television personality and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her performance in serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she was the entertainment package on the show.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss where once again she is entertaining and making the audience laugh.

She is also grabbing the headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundrra, and fans are loving their pair and have given a sweet hashtag, TejRan, to them.

Since a few weeks, Tejasswi’s game has been good and she has come out as a strong contestant on the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15 : Wow! Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are the contenders for the ticket to final task

Her fans have helped her achieve a huge milestone, and she becomes the third contestant to achieve this.

Teja’s fans have started the hashtag #KeepShiningTejasswi, and within no time, the tweets reached two million. She created history when was trending at the number one position worldwide.

She is the third contestant to achieve this milestone after Karan and Pratik. There is no doubt that she deserves it as she is playing the game well and has all the potential to become the winner of the show.

Well, kudos to all the fans of Teja for creating this milestone and showing their full support and love for the actress.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Aww! THIS secret Santa gifts Tejasswi Prakash a panda jacket on Christmas eve in the Bigg Boss house)