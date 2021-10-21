Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Tejasswi Prakash promises Karan Kundrra that she will take care of him and be by his side no matter what

MUMBAI: Tejasswi and Karan are among the strongest contestants in the house, and the audiences are loving their game.

The two have developed a great bond of friendship and have stood by each other no matter what and proved their loyalty.

In the recent task, Karan and Tejasswi were paired. The actress took Karan's side and said that if anyone pounces on him, then she won’t spare that person.

We also saw how Karan got aggressive during the task. He pinned Pratik down, which was condemned by all the contestants except for Tejasswi. They said that what Karan did was wrong as this could lead to his elimination.

In the upcoming episode, Karan was seen telling Tejasswi that he is afraid of his anger because at times he doesn’t know what he does and he is feeling bad about it.

The actress said that he doesn’t have to worry because when he gets angry, she would be next to him and would control him. From now she will take care of him even more and have an eye on him when the situations are tough.

She also said that he doesn’t have to worry when he has her beside him. Until they are together, they will rock this show and will reach the finale.

They are only good friends, but the public suspects that there is something brewing between them and they do love them as a couple.

Well, there is no doubt that the two are playing very well, and there could be a love story brewing between them.

