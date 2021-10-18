BIGG BOSS 15: WOW! Tejasswi Prakash talks about her love life on the show; Jay Bhanushali feels her love is not true

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is doing very well on the show and has been appreciated by the audience. Even during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman and Farah had praised her game and said that she is very entertaining in the house.

Bigg Boss is not meant only for fights and misunderstandings. The contestants also have some fun and entertain the audiences.

In the upcoming episode, Shamita will tell Tejasswi that she is so cute, then how come she doesn’t have a boyfriend? To which she says that she seriously doesn’t have anyone, but she is only in love with her baby (Bigg Boss).

Nishant asks her whether she seriously doesn’t love them. Then, Jay asks him whether they opened a joint account that he is asking this question, to which Nishant asks him if he thinks Teja’s love is true. Jay says it's not.

Vishal tells him to stop discriminating as if a guy has the right to choose their partner, so does a girl.

Tejasswi tries to create a love angle between Bigg Boss, Vishal, and Nishant in a fun manner. In the end, Vishal carries her in her arms.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, its good to see that the housemates having fun also rather than fighting all the time.

There is no doubt that Tejasswi and Vishal are the two of the most entertaining housemates.

