Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhatt talk about Neha Bhasin, say “She is very hot and a lovely human being”

MUMBAI: Umar and Nishant are two very strong contestants of the show. The two share a good rapport in the house though they haven’t built an alliance with each other.

Neha Bhasin, who rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss OTT house and then entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card, had a good friendship with Umar and Nishant.

With Nishant, her association began from Bigg Boss OTT days and since then the two have been cordial with each other, whereas with Umar, she did bond in this season.

Neha unfortunately was eliminated owing to fewer votes, and fans do miss her game on the show.

During the live feed, one could see Umar and Nishant talking about Neha where they say how hot she looks and what a lovely person she is to know.

Have a look at the conversation below.

Umar: No one can be hot as Neha Bhasin

Nishant: She was a bomb

Umar: Don’t talk like that. She is married

Nishant: She was very good to you

Umar: She is very cool. I will be friends with her outside the house as she is a lovely person to know. I will make some good reels with her outside.

Well, there is no doubt that Neha was a positive person and she used to get along with almost everyone in the house.

