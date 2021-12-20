Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai confess their feelings for each other

MUMBAI: The show is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best and reach the finale of the show.

Umar has been in the show since day and he is doing pretty well for himself. The doctor has come a long way in the game by making a strong alliance with Karan and Tejasswi and from being in the bottom six he made his way to the show by winning the task given by Bharti and Harsh and thus was saved from elimination.

Rashami was one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and she was the finalist of the show and now once again she has entered this season as a wild card entry and is playing the game.

The actress was seen making a bond with everyone in the house and especially with Umar and she knows him from outside and takes him as a good friend.

The two have become very close to each other and the fans are speculating that there is something brewing between them.

In the past episode, we have seen how Rashami had confessed that she likes Umar but she doesn’t know if he has someone or not.

Now during the weekend ka vaar episode, Teja asked Umar if he likes Rashami or no to which Umar said that he does like her.

Even when Salman was playing the task with them the two confessed that they like each other and thus seems like a new love story will begin in the house.

The fans are excited to know that the two like each other and they are waiting to see them together on the show.

