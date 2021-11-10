Bigg Boss 15: WOW! Umar Riaz follows the step of Asim Riaz, becomes the first member of the VIP zone just like his brother who became the first member of the Elite group in BB 13

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is slowly making his name outside of the Bigg Boss house. Initially, it was Asim’s fans who were supporting him but now the doctor has built his own fanbase and is playing the game well.

Many of the housemates are against him baring a few like Karan, Tejasswi, and Nishant. The rest are against him and always pounce on him and have a fight with him.

Umar often has been compared to his younger brother Asim on the show though their game has been very different and the journey isn’t the same.

Asim had participated in of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss and had emerged as the first runner up of the show and from being no one he gained immense popularity and his fan following shot to another level and the same is happening with Umar as he was also not known but slowly is coming up on the show.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”)

But there is one similarity between the two brothers in the show and that is Asim during his season had become the first elite member of the Elite room if one remembers it, Hina had made him wear the batch of the elite member.

Now the same has been repeated with Umar as he became the first VIP member of the show and what a lovely coincidence this has been.

The fans are saying that Umar is playing the game well and he deserves to be in the show and emerge as the winner or at least to become the finalist of the show like his brother Asim.

Both Asim and Umar with their hard world and dedication are coming up in their career and as build a strong fan base for them.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight)