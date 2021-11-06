Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Umar Riaz mends his differences with Shamita Shetty and Simba Nagpal

MUMBAI: This week was a rollercoaster ride in the Bigg Boss house with the captaincy and nomination tasks. Viewers witnessed a lot of fights in the house too.

For the first time, people saw the angry side of Simba where he had a tiff with Umar and in an aggressive manner pushed him into the pool. The two abused each other.

On the other hand, during the captaincy task, the housemates had an emotional breakdown as they had received gifts from their family members but it was up to Miesha and Umar whom to give the gifts to.

At the end of the week, the audiences will get to see the entry of two wild-card contestants from the Bigg Boss OTT house, Neha and Raqesh, and their entry is the biggest boon for Shamita Shetty.

After their entry, the entire house will celebrate Diwali where everyone will dress up and celebrate the festive season. The entire house is beautifully decorated.

Umar will go and mend his differences with Simba and Shamita.

He would feed them some sweets and also hug them and bury the hatchet. This gesture of Umar was very sweet.

Well, it will be interesting if the differences are really sorted or it is only temporarily for the festive season.

