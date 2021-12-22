Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Umar Riaz sets major friendship goals as he plays for Karan Kundrra, his father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary is proud of him

MUMBAI : Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one he has been loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is loved by the audience and they love to see the trio together.

Umar grabbed the headlines especially for his continued fight with Pratik as the two never got along with each other and are still at loggerheads.

The doctor’s alliance from day one was very strong with Karan and he has proved his friendship every time during the task as he supports him unconditionally.

During the second ticket to the finale task, Umar played the task for Karan and he supported him in spite of having a fever.

He played the game alone against Pratik and Devoleena. Though he lost it, the audience has praised him for his loyalty towards Karan and playing the task so well in spite of having a high fever.

Though Rakhi would taunt him, his friends Karan, Tejasswi, and Rashami would support him.

Umar’s father is proud of his son the way he has played the task and has tweeted for him where he took on to social media and said that “Wow, Umar you proved in yesterday’s episode that friendship means to sacrifice and fight for making your friend Karan win and you made a strong argument over the unfair decision of sanchalak up to the last though Karan was asking that she is biased but you tried to get a fair decision.”

Well, there is no doubt that Umar has set an example that true friendship can be built in a reality show.

