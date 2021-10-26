BIGG BOSS 15: Wow! Vidhi Pandya is overwhelmed after Salman Khan praises her, says “Thank you for such kind words”

MUMBAI : Vidhi Pandya had a short stay in the Bigg Boss house, but she won the hearts of the audiences and the housemates. Unfortunately, she was voted out and evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Vidhi did play the game and gave her a hundred percent in the tasks, but still, the contestants felt that she wasn’t seen in the game and voted her out.

During the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out at the contestants for voting Vidhi out, where he said that she was the only person in the house who had built a relationship with everyone and she trusted them, but unfortunately, they broke her trust and voted her out.

Salman also said that Bigg Boss is a game of the mind and the relationships that are made in the house. Unfortunately, that wasn’t considered by them. He also praised Vidhi and said that she had given her best in the task and there are people in the house who are doing nothing as compared to Vidhi.

Vidhi is overwhelmed by Salman’s words, and she took to social media and expressed her feelings, where she said, “Salman Sir, Thank you for such kind words. I am really touched and so emotional in the moment, still not over it, never thought a boring, quiet person like me will be loved and recognized by the audience and you. Thank you once again.”

Well, its not an easy task to impress Salman, but Vidhi did it within two weeks. The audiences are demanding to see her back in the house as they feel it was an unfair eviction.

