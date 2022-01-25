Bigg Boss 15: Wow! This is what Pratik Sehajpal said on being accused of instigating violence and eliminating contestants from the show

MUMBAI: This weekend the finale of the show would take place, and the season would finally get its winner.

Bigg Boss recently announced that RJs from Radio City would be questioning the contestants on how they have performed on the show.

Pratik has been associated with the show since OTT days and he has been a strong contestant on the show, but there is a common thing that has happened with him in both OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

Pratik had many fights with the contestants, including physical fights. He fought with Zeeshan in BB OTT, and the latter was eliminated from the show.

Post that, in Bigg Boss 15, he had a physical fight with Karan. The actor was given a warning, but he remained in the show. Pratik fought with Umar Riaz, who got physical with him and was eliminated from the show.

Owing to these incidents, the RJ asked Pratik if he makes the opposite person angry on purpose so that they get physical and are then eliminated from the show.

To which Pratik said, "Till today, I haven’t done anything like that or even said anything wrong to eliminate anyone from the house." In reference to Karan Kundrra and Umar, he said that Umar was voted out by the audience and he didn’t have any hand in it.

Who do you think is right, Pratik or the RJ?

