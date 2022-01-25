Bigg Boss 15: Wow! This is what Pratik Sehajpal said on being accused of instigating violence and then eliminating the contestant from the show

MUMBAI: This weekend the finale of the show would take place and the season would finally get the winner of the show.

In the last week of the show, Bigg Boss announced that RJ from Radio city would be questioning the contestants on how they have performed on the show.

Pratik has been associated with the show since OTT days and he has been a strong contestant on the show but there is a common thing that has happened with him in both OTT and Bigg Boss 15.

We have seen on the show how Pratik had many fights with the contestants which also led to physical fights on the show, we saw that happening with Zeeshan where had a physical fight with him and thus he was eliminated from the show.

Post that in Bigg Boss 15 he has a physical fight with Karan and there the actor was given a warning and he remained in the show and the last one was with Umar Riaz where he got physical with Pratik and was eliminated from the show.

Owing to these incidents the RJ told Pratik that does he on purpose make the opposite person angry and thus they get physical and are then eliminated from the show.

To which Pratik said “ Till today I haven’t done anything like that or even said anything wrong and never said to eliminate anyone from the house and he said in reference to Karan Kundrra and Umar, he said that Umar was voted out by the audience and he didn’t have any hand in it”

Well, there is no doubt that the number of physical fights that Pratik had with contestants all has been punished or eliminated from the show.

