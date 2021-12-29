Bigg Boss 15 : Wow! This is when Salman Khan will shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar episode

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to become the finalist of the show.

This week the audience did get to see how again the contestants canceled the task and thus Bigg Boss had announced the elimination task.

One also saw how the friendship between Karan and Umar are falling apart and that’s because of their respective partners in the show Rashami and Tejasswi.

Now this time the makers have planned something for the new year. They have decided to shoot the Weekend Ka Vaar episode today with Salman Khan which will be telecasted tomorrow and on Saturday.

The makers have come up with this idea as they want to telecast the episode on New Year and give the audience a fun and entertaining episode.

Salman is known to come on the Weekend Ka vaar episode and gives a dose to the contestants if they have done anything wrong, while some get praises for how they have performed.

The one person who has been receiving praises during the weekend ka vaar episode is Rakhi Sawant and the actress and Salman always have a fun segment together.

Well, seems like the weekend ka vaar episode this week is going to be very interesting and filled with a lot of entertainment and masti.

