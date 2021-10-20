Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Wild card contestants Raqesh Bapat and Arushi Dutta to enter the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode

MUMBAI: Bigg Bos 15 is almost entering the fourth week and the show gets interesting every week with so many twists and turns happening.

The contestants from fighting, to planning and plotting so much happens in the show and the credit goes to the contestants of the show who are going all out to play the game and are giving their hundred percent.

We have already seen three eliminations from the show, Sahil, Donal, and Vidhi, and now it's time for the wild card entries to enter the house.

As we had reported earlier that Raqesh Bapat who was the finalist of Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 and Roadies Real Heroes contestant Arushi Dutta are the wild card entries of the show.

As per media reports, it seems that they will enter the house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode and it will be interesting to see what twists they bring into the show.

We had seen during Bigg Boss OTT how Raqesh and Shamita’s love story had begun and how they continued their relationship post-Bigg Boss.

ith Raqesh’s entry another love story the viewers will get to see apart from Miesha and Ishaan.

(ALSO READ; BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra reveals that he will stand by Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash)

Raqesh gets along with Nishant but since OTT days he doesn’t get along with Pratik and once again the young lad will have someone against him.

On the other hand, Arushi as been part of reality shows before and she knows the nack of playing the game.

She was with Simba on Roadies who is currently locked in the house and there were rumors doing the rounds that they might be in a relationship though there is no confirmation on the same.

Another Wild card contestant Anusha Dandekar’s name was doing the rounds to be a wild card contestant but the VJ refused her participation and slammed the people who were speculation her entry.

Well, seems like this Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be interesting to watch as with the entry of Wild cards the dynamics of the game are going to change especially that of Vishal and Shamita.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra reveals that he will stand by Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash))