Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik confesses that he is in a relationship and reveals he has signed a Bollywood movie

Abdu was one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of the show. His sudden exit from the show shocked the audience and the fans of the show now during his recent interview Abdu confessed that he was in love and he has signed a Bollywood movie.
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show has been running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor is asked who their favorite contestant is, everyone says Abdu.

We have also seen how the housemates also love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

Recently, Abdu returned to the house after taking a break from the show in between, and the fans were super excited to see him back in the show.

Once he had returned, he made headlines as he wasn’t talking to Nimrit and Sajid Khan. That became the point of discussion both inside and outside of the house.

Abdu had to leave the show mid-way due to his prior commitments, and hence his journey came to an end.

During his interview on Manish Paul’s show, he did confess that he has a girlfriend and that he is in love and he didn’t tell anything in Bigg Boss as he didn’t want his game to get affected.

He also revealed that he has signed a Bollywood movie but he cannot say anything about it as he is under contract.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience felt that he was one of the strong contestants on the show and saw him as the winner, but never thought that they wouldn't see him during the finale of the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 18:39

