Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to meet the star

Abdu is seen gathered along with hundreds of fans outside the Pathaan actors' home. Abdu shared a video on his social media page where he can be seen in his car and fans are capturing the moment
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 09:55
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to meet the star

MUMBAI :After winning millions of fans with his stint on Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik was spotted outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat, as he waited to meet the star.

Also Read- This is how Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan is spending his time on the day of the spy-thriller’s release


Abdu is seen gathered along with hundreds of fans outside the Pathaan actors' home.  Abdu shared a video on his social media page where he can be seen in his car and fans are capturing the moment on their phones. He captioned the video, “My last dream to be fulfilled in India️ @iamsrk waiting for you bro #sharukhkhan #pathaan #abdurozik #dream #love #movie #mumbai #india #tajikistan #dubai #chotabhaijaan.”

Check out his post here;


He had a placard around his neck that read, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan.” There was also a checklist that included, “Mother Father Haj, Be loved and respected in India, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan." All are tick marked except the one written ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.

Further it read, “So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan.”

Also Read- Bigg Boss 16! Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of the show; is this a gimmick like Bharti Singh during Season 13?


Abdu has reportedly been offered to participate in ‘Big Brother UK’, for which the singer might leave for the UK in June/July this year.

Meanwhile Pathaan has had one of the highest openings and exceeded expectations. The film has collected Rs 57 crore net across India and $4.5 million worldwide. The film has now become the only Hindi film to collect more than Rs 100 crore gross in a single day.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


Credit- abplive

 

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Abdu Rozik Voot Colors Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Gauhar Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 09:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara tries to reunite her family, Raavi and Rishita make the divide clear
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu’s operation costs 20 lakh rupees, Ayaan wants to know the donor
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Rajjo is worried about her Mai, Pushkar plans to kill Manorama
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan tries to help Katha, she ignores him
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mom, an Afghani woman in Pathaan
Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde essays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mom, an Afghani woman in Pathaan

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua
Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua
Munawar Faruqui speaks about his toughest days; says “When I was banned from work, that was my biggest struggle and it was very
Munawar Faruqui speaks about his toughest days; says “When I was banned from work, that was my biggest struggle and it was very difficult for me to fight that phase”
Exclusive! “Rajveer is terrible with social media, and he does not have Instagram on his phone”, Rajjo, aka Celesti Bairagey tal
Exclusive! “Rajveer is terrible with social media, and he does not have Instagram on his phone”, Rajjo, aka Celesti Bairagey talks about Rajveer Singh, fan appreciation, and challenges!
Chahatt Khanna vouches to never apologise to Uorfi Javed, says “Why should I say sorry when I have not done anything wrong?”
Chahatt Khanna vouches to never apologise to Uorfi Javed, says “Why should I say sorry when I have not done anything wrong?”
Fahmaan Khan dons hat of a director for his latest track 'Yaad Na Aana'
Fahmaan Khan dons hat of a director for his latest track 'Yaad Na Aana'
From Aishwarya Khare to Smita Bansal, this is how much the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi is charging per episode
From Aishwarya Khare to Smita Bansal, this is how much the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi is charging per episode