Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to meet the star

MUMBAI :After winning millions of fans with his stint on Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik was spotted outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat, as he waited to meet the star.

Abdu is seen gathered along with hundreds of fans outside the Pathaan actors' home. Abdu shared a video on his social media page where he can be seen in his car and fans are capturing the moment on their phones. He captioned the video, “My last dream to be fulfilled in India️ @iamsrk waiting for you bro #sharukhkhan #pathaan #abdurozik #dream #love #movie #mumbai #india #tajikistan #dubai #chotabhaijaan.”

He had a placard around his neck that read, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you Shah Rukh Khan.” There was also a checklist that included, “Mother Father Haj, Be loved and respected in India, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan." All are tick marked except the one written ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.

Further it read, “So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan.”

Abdu has reportedly been offered to participate in ‘Big Brother UK’, for which the singer might leave for the UK in June/July this year.

Meanwhile Pathaan has had one of the highest openings and exceeded expectations. The film has collected Rs 57 crore net across India and $4.5 million worldwide. The film has now become the only Hindi film to collect more than Rs 100 crore gross in a single day.

