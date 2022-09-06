Bigg Boss 16: After Khatron Ke Khiladi, Faisal Shaikh be a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss?

Faisal Shaikh is an internet sensation and is currently grabbing headlines as he would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he would be doing daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

faisu

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television. It has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. It is loved by the audience.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are a few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, and the preparation is on. They have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had reported earlier that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, and Divyanka Tripathi have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Faisal Shaikh has been offered the show, and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on this.

We had early said that he was offered Bigg Boss OTT, but now, the makers want him on the main show.

( ALSO READ : Mr.Faisu is MESMERISED by Jannat Zubair's BEAUTY

Currently, he is in South Africa where he is shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He will be performing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears.

Well, if things work out, then Faisal would be an apt choice for Bigg Boss as he seems to be a good player.

Do you want to see Faisal in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Jannat Zubair fooling Mr Faisu in THIS hilarious video will make you go LOL


 

