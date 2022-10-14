Bigg Boss 16: AMAZING! Fans express their appreciation for Archana Gautam’s entertaining persona

The recent episode of Bigg Boss has given fans a greater appreciation for contestant Archana Gautam. Fans loved her antics and stated that she is a very good entertainer and stole the whole show.
MUMBAI : 2 weeks into the show, Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam has been winning people’s hearts with her eccentric persona and entertaining qualities. Fans took to social media to commend Archana saying that she is a very good entertainer and that she stole the whole show. Fans even shared various clips of hers from the episode that they liked the most.
In the recent episode, Archana was caught stealing some ginger, after which she was shifted to the same room as Shalin Bhanot. She was pulled up by housemates for her actions, and Nimrat warned her that if she doesn't give it back, she will take it out of her belongings. The captain of the house Gautam Vig walked up to Archana and convinced her to return the ginger she stole.
She entertained without speaking today— My_Scribbles (@SnehaThinks) October 13, 2022
Mass #ArchanaGautam#BiggBoss16 https://t.co/IeLVwweLP9
She runs half of your show dude #ArchanaGautam— Tamanna Rai (@tammarai44) October 13, 2022
Be it her fight, her dialogues, her comedy @OrmaxMedia
Most entertaining person I've ever seen she is running the whole show single handley— Budhu || Archu Stan (@hadhaalhai) October 13, 2022
Another day another episode and obviously she is the star of today's episode too...!! #ArchanaGautam #ArchanaKeAngare #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/51bf772BD5
The way #ArchanaGautam stole the episode today..— The Khabri (@Thekhabrri) October 13, 2022
Karma is a b**ch and after this the look on #SoundaryaSharma 's face was hilarious #BB16 #BigBoss16#BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/NTK9N2GV1a
Give that trophy to #ArchanaGautam Asap !! Don't waste time !!— Stan Kash (@Pratham_Jodop) October 13, 2022
Ab tak ki best entertainer !!!#BB16 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16
I'm dead #ArchanaGautam - Sapne me agar potty dekho to bhot paise aate hai. #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/k0UfY15L24— BB16 (@Mahi090990) October 13, 2022
She was also seen in a dispute with Soundarya Sharma at the dining table. Soundarya was speaking in English, but Archana told her not to discuss things in a foreign language and instead to speak in Hindi. This annoyed Soundarya and the two of them ended up calling each other names.
Also Read : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to clear the confusion about the love story between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot
A little later, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name a contestant whose voice they find irritating. Most of the housemates took Archana's name and asked her to shut up. Considering the vote, Bigg Boss punished Archana by telling her to stay silent until further notice.
When Bigg Boss called Archana into the confession room, she was joined by her new roommate Shalin Bhanot. Bigg Boss gave Shalin a chance to fulfil his chicken requirement and asked him to become Archana's voice. He had to convey everything that she wanted to say. Archana couldn't control her laughter as Shalin became like her personal talking parrot. Their jodi was impressive and made everyone laugh.
Then Bigg Boss lauded Shalin and Archana for completing the task successfully and awarded them with what they had requested earlier. While Shalin got his chicken, Archana got her ginger. After this, Archana couldn't contain her happiness and even mocked Soundarya by saying Karma is a bitch.
For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Credits : BollywoodLife.com
Also Read : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to clear the confusion about the love story between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot
Add new comment