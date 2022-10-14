Bigg Boss 16: AMAZING! Fans express their appreciation for Archana Gautam’s entertaining persona

MUMBAI : 2 weeks into the show, Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam has been winning people’s hearts with her eccentric persona and entertaining qualities. Fans took to social media to commend Archana saying that she is a very good entertainer and that she stole the whole show. Fans even shared various clips of hers from the episode that they liked the most.

In the recent episode, Archana was caught stealing some ginger, after which she was shifted to the same room as Shalin Bhanot. She was pulled up by housemates for her actions, and Nimrat warned her that if she doesn't give it back, she will take it out of her belongings. The captain of the house Gautam Vig walked up to Archana and convinced her to return the ginger she stole.

She runs half of your show dude #ArchanaGautam

Be it her fight, her dialogues, her comedy @OrmaxMedia — Tamanna Rai (@tammarai44) October 13, 2022

Most entertaining person I've ever seen she is running the whole show single handley

Another day another episode and obviously she is the star of today's episode too...!! #ArchanaGautam #ArchanaKeAngare #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/51bf772BD5 — Budhu || Archu Stan (@hadhaalhai) October 13, 2022

Give that trophy to #ArchanaGautam Asap !! Don't waste time !!

Ab tak ki best entertainer !!!#BB16 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 — Stan Kash (@Pratham_Jodop) October 13, 2022

I'm dead #ArchanaGautam - Sapne me agar potty dekho to bhot paise aate hai. #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/k0UfY15L24 — BB16 (@Mahi090990) October 13, 2022

She was also seen in a dispute with Soundarya Sharma at the dining table. Soundarya was speaking in English, but Archana told her not to discuss things in a foreign language and instead to speak in Hindi. This annoyed Soundarya and the two of them ended up calling each other names.

A little later, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name a contestant whose voice they find irritating. Most of the housemates took Archana's name and asked her to shut up. Considering the vote, Bigg Boss punished Archana by telling her to stay silent until further notice.

When Bigg Boss called Archana into the confession room, she was joined by her new roommate Shalin Bhanot. Bigg Boss gave Shalin a chance to fulfil his chicken requirement and asked him to become Archana's voice. He had to convey everything that she wanted to say. Archana couldn't control her laughter as Shalin became like her personal talking parrot. Their jodi was impressive and made everyone laugh.

Then Bigg Boss lauded Shalin and Archana for completing the task successfully and awarded them with what they had requested earlier. While Shalin got his chicken, Archana got her ginger. After this, Archana couldn't contain her happiness and even mocked Soundarya by saying Karma is a bitch.

