Bigg Boss 16 : Asim Riaz reveals the winner of Bigg Boss 16 says “ MC Stan will lift the trophy”

Asim is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss and recently while interacting with the media he was asked who would win Bigg Boss to which he said that his support is to MC Stan
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 18:11
MUMBAI:Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla. Moreover, he was one of the few contestants picked on by Salman Khan and grilled in every episode.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The actor has gained an immense fan following with his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favorite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

There are days on which the actor keeps trending online for no particular reason, but that’s the way his fans shower their love and support on him.

Bigg Boss 1 finale is around the corner and while interacting with the media Asim was asked whom does he think would win Bigg Boss?

The actor said he support his MC Stan and that he would win the show as good people should be supported.


Asim has a special soft corner for MC Stan as both are rappers and there is a deep connection between them.

Well, the finale will take place tomorrow and finally, this season would get its winner.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

