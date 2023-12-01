Bigg Boss 16: Audience perceptive! Netizens question Nimrit’s feelings for Shiv; as she reveals that she can give up the trophy for him says “I am sure Nimrit has feelings for Shiv or else who would give up the victory for friendship”

MUMBAI :Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry, who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress has a massive fan following and once the show went off-air, the fans missed watching her on screen.

Now, the actress is a part of the Bigg Boss house and fans are going to see a different side to hers.

She is considered one of the strongest contestants of the show and the fans and audiences love her game in the show.

Nimrit is grabbing the headlines for her friendship with Shiv as the two share a lovely bond and the fans love to see their friendship.

We have seen very often whenever Shiv and Nimrit fight in the game the actress really gets upset and is seen affected whereas Shiv takes it as a normal fight.

Now in yesterday’s episode, we did see how Nimrit’s father was making her understand that she should join hands with Priyanka and play with her and like as single handily she is playing the game with no support in the house and he told her to come out of the “Mandali” gang.

But the actress was adamant that she wouldn’t leave the group as they are family for her. When Sajid Khan asked her whom she chooses between the trophy and Shiv Nimrit didn’t take a second to reply and said she will choose Shiv over the trophy.

This statement of the actress confused the audience as they aren’t able to understand Nimrit’s feelings for Shiv as shows the will of winning the show and would be ready give to give up the trophy for him

They say that something is fishy and feel that Nimrit has slight feelings for Shiv and she could be in love with him but she is not realizing it and hence she can do such a big sacrifice for the game.

Whereas some feel that if she is ready to give the trophy then why is she on the show as some other deserving contestant who wanted to win the show could have been in the show.

Check out what the netizens had to say about her giving up the trophy :

Priya Roy : It’s pretty evident that Nimrit is in love with Shiv and that she has feelings for him or else why would someone give up the trophy, it's just that she is not able to understand her feelings and hence she is not accepting but Shiv is clear that she is only his friend and nothing else.

Karan Shah : Bigg Boss is a difficult place to stay in and yes, people find comfort in each other and that’s the connection that Nimrit has with Shiv. She sees a friend in him on guides her and supports her, but then giving up the trophy does raise questions about the bond.

Sheena Bajaj : To be honest both are very strong contestants on the show. Their game is loved by the audience and the two are seen as a potential finalist. But now the audience will question Nimrit as she seems least interested in winning the game. Even if Shiv is only her friend then also why would someone give up victory it's very weird though. I can only see friendship in them.

Ankita Shah: Nimrit is definitely in love with Shiv I cannot believe that she can give up the trophy for Shiv, yes they share a great bond but then after spending 100 days in the house she wants to give up so easily, definitely there is something more to this and it’s just that the actress is unable to realize her feelings.

Kabir Khan: When you watch the show the friendship between Nimrit and Shiv is seen and it's difficult to say if there is something brewing between them. From Shiv’s side, its pure friendship but Nimrit seems to be confused because giving up on the trophy is a huge thing.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is surprised by Nimrit’s statement and they wonder why would she give up the trophy for Shiv.

