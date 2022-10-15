Bigg Boss 16: Audience Verdict! Netizens stand divided over Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father's visit on Shukrawar Ka Waar; some support the makers' decision, some feel it was unfair to other contestants

MUMBAI : During the second week of the show, there is a lot that has happened and the contestants have given a lot of content to the show.

Yesterday, Shukrawar Ka Waar was telecasted where Salman Khan entered the house and gave a reality check to the housemates on how they behaved.

Sumbul’s father entered the show and exposed Tina and Shalin and told his daughter not to trust so soon and to play her game. He also blamed Tina for not guiding Sumbul in the right way.

This is the first time that a family member has visited the house so soon come so soon and has given a reality check to their relative and the netizens are divided on their opinion about the same.

Where some fans feel that since she is the youngest contestant she deserved to be guided and learn where she was going wrong. Bringing her father was one of the best moves by the makers of the show!

On the other hand, some feel that it was unfair to the other contestants as their family members didn’t visit the show and tell them how they were playing!

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Shruti Singh : To be honest, I was shocked to see Sumbul’s father on the show that too at such an early stage, I understand she is the youngest contestant on the show and she needs guidance but that could have been given by Salman Khan also because somewhere I feel is unfair for the other contestants who won’t be getting a feedback from their family members.

Vicky Sharma : I am very happy with the makers of the show for bringing Sumbul’s father on the show as it was important to open Sumbu’s eyes and make her understand where she is going wrong, Yes, to a point Salman Khan could have done it but then when a family member comes and explain it becomes much easier to understand where you are going wrong.

Priya Oberio : I feel it was unfair to bring her father on the show as they are other contestants who are going wrong and who need the right guidance and their family members should also be called. Imagine someone like Abdu who knows how to play the game but somewhere even he would want to see his parents and family, so it’s an unfair thing.

Aman Mathur : Well it was high time that Shalin and Tina’s game would get exposed and hence it was about time they did call someone and finally Sumbul’s father came and showed her the reality and exposed the game of Shalin and Tina. Sumbul is young and sometimes only a parent can make her understand where she is going wrong.

Well, there is no doubt that after yesterday’s episode, Shalin and Tina’s game has been exposed.

What are your views on Sumbul's father's visit and his guidance to her?

