Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss gives the best surprise to the top five finalists of the show – Shalin, Priyanka, MC Stan, Shiv, and Archana; the housemates break down at the end

The contestant will be getting the best surprise on Bigg Boss where the makers of the show will be showing them the journey of their game. They will break down and thank Bigg Boss for this journey.
MUMBAI:This season of Bigg Boss was one of the most successful seasons of the show as the show has great TRPs and was among the top 10 shows when it came to TRP ratings.

It's considered one of the most successful seasons of all time, and one of the reasons has been that the contestants have given a lot of content to the show.

The five contestants who have made it to the finale of the show are Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, Shiv, and MC Stan, and one of them will be lifting the trophy.

Salman Khan will return to host the finale of the show, and he will be announcing the winner of the show.cv

In the upcoming episode of the show, Bigg Boss has a surprise for the contestants. They will be seeing their four monthly journeys, and they will also be surrounded by their fans.

As the contestants will see their journey, they will get emotional and thank Bigg Boss for this platform.

Shalin will break down and thank Bigg Boss for giving him so much love and care.

This will be the end of the Bigg Boss episodes before the audience will say a final goodbye to the show.

The finale is all set to take place on Sunday and the fans will find out who the winner of the show is.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

